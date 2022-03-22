The University of Maine will open its 2022 football season at New Mexico on Sept. 3 and close it at home on Nov. 19 against rival New Hampshire.

The Black Bears, led by first-year head coach Jordan Stevens, will once again play two games against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision. In addition to New Mexico, Maine will play at Boston College on Sept. 17.

Maine will receive $350,000 from New Mexico and $400,000 to play Boston College.

Maine’s other non-conference game is its home opener against Colgate on Sept. 10.

The Black Bears will have a bye following the BC game, then begin an eight-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule, including games with CAA newcomers Hampton and Monmouth.

Maine will play CAA home games against Villanova (Oct. 1), Monmouth (Oct. 15), Richmond (Oct. 29) and New Hampshire (Nov. 19).

The Black Bears will play CAA road games at Hampton (Oct. 8), Stony Brook (Oct. 22), Rhode Island (Nov. 5) and Albany (Nov. 12).

Game times will be announced at a later date.

SOFTBALL

BATES 7, CENTRE 6: Maggie Hillwig lined an RBI double to score Lindsey Kim for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as the Bobcats (1-4) edged the Colonels (5-20) at Clermont, Florida.

Hillwig went 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Cassidy Musco added a two-run double for Bates.

Danielle Polirer went the distance, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking eight.

WISC-OSHKOSH 5, COLBY 1: Brianna Davis and Hannah Ritter each had RBI triples to fuel a four-run bottom of the first and the Titans (9-3) cruised past the Mules (3-4) at Clermont, Florida.

Ritter added a run-scoring single in the fourth to round out the scoring for Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Brenna Forbes had a pair of hits for Colby and scored on Logan Luebbe’s RBI single in the seventh inning.

GRINNELL 6, COLBY 5: Amanda Ramirez broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run triple as the Pioneers (2-7) rallied past the Mules (3-5) at Clermont, Florida.

Ramirez went 3 for 4 and scored twice for Grinnell, and Kyra Killion and Taylor Durak each added a pair of hits.

Brenna Forbes had a pair of hits for Colby.

UNE SWEEPS PLYMOUTH STATE: Megan Chamberlain drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Makenzy Herron to snap a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fourth as the University of New England added a pair of runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to hold off Plymouth State 8-5 and secured a sweep of a doubleheader at Biddeford.

Abby Miner was 2 for 4 with three RBI for the Nor’easters (5-7), and Grace Tutt and Sami Groves each had a pair of hits.

Rachyl Parslow went 2 for 3 for the Panthers (5-6) driving in a pair of runs.

UNE took the opener, 4-3.

BASEBALL

ENDICOTT 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 2: Caleb Shpur had a pair of doubles and drove in a run to lead the Gulls (8-3) over the Monks (5-7) at Standish.

Joseph Millar and Robbie Wladkowski had a pair of hits apiece for Endicott.

Dawson Gundlah and Jonathan Dube both had RBI singles for St. Joseph’s.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 14, SIMMONS 13: Lydia Dexter tossed in the winner with just 27 seconds remaining in overtime as the Monks (7-0, 3-0 GNAC) remained undefeated, knocking off the Sharks (5-2, 2-1) at Standish.

Cailyn Wesley had a hat trick for St. Joseph’s, Dexter had two goals and a pair of assists and Brianna Paul and Bridget Collins chipped in with two goals apiece.

Abby Stoller had a game-high five goals and an assist for Simmons, with Sammi Hogan adding three goals.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 22, LASELL 10: The Nor’easters (1-6) opened with a 7-0 first period, highlighted by a pair of goals from both Nicole Corriveau and Paige DeVries, as they easily handled the Lasers (2-3) at Biddeford.

Corriveau and Ann Chapman had four goals apiece for UNE, and DeVries finished with a hat trick.

Theresa Kessner led Lasell with four goals, with Sophia Gadsen and Sydney Brady each adding three goals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SMU: Coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement after six seasons as head coach of the Mustangs, and nearly four decades in a coaching career that included stints as an assistant for Larry Brown and Bill Self.

Jankovich, 62, was head coach at Illinois State from 2008-12, before he left the Redbirds to join SMU’s staff when Brown took the job there. Jankovich succeeded the Hall of Famer as head coach before the 2016-17 season, when the Mustangs went 30-5 and made their last NCAA tournament appearance.

SMU was 24-9 this season, which ended Sunday in the second round of the NIT with a 75-63 loss to Washington State that was its only home defeat this season.

CLEMSON: Starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his final college season elsewhere.

Honor, a fourth-year junior, has played the past two seasons for the Tigers. He will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

MISSOURI: Missouri has hired wildly successful Cleveland State Coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild its long-floundering basketball program, which has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sideline.

The 42-year-old Gates took over Cleveland State’s program in 2019 and, after winning just 11 games in his first season, engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and made the NCAA tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.

Gates replaces Cuonzo Martin, who was fired after his third losing season in five years at Missouri.

SOUTH CAROLINA: South Carolina and Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris have reached a five-year deal for him to become the next men’s basketball coach, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Paris would take over for Frank Martin, who was fired last week after 10 seasons with just one NCAA tournament appearance. He would become the first Black men’s basketball head coach at South Carolina.

TULSA: Tulsa named Eric Konkol its new men’s basketball coach.

Konkol compiled a 153-75 record in seven seasons at Louisiana Tech. He had six seasons with at least 20 wins and finished in the top three in the Conference USA standings five times.

Konkol replaces Frank Haith, who resigned after eight seasons. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa, but his squad finished this season with an 11-20 record.

FOOTBALL

MISSISSIPPI: Mississippi has added two more transfers to its roster with the addition of SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV and TCU linebacker Khari Coleman.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: