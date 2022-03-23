The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host Russ Pinizzotto and Rob Burgess of the Southern Maine Astronomers for a lecture on Maine astronomy.

The virtual lecture will take place on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. and will detail the actions being taken to preserve nighttime skies.

Southern Maine Astronomers is a community of amateur and professional astronomers. Through star parties, lectures, school presentations, mentorships and equipment-sharing the club tries to make astronomy accessible to those with an interest.

As a member of the International Dark Sky Association and Dark Sky Maine, Southern Maine Astronomers is against light pollution and for preserving dark skies for astronomical viewing.

Pinizzotto is an amateur astronomer living in Phippsburg and is the Interim Provost at Simmons University in Boston.

Burgess is a founding member of Southern Maine Astronomers and for the last two years has served as its president. He has a backyard observatory at his home in Brunswick.

Topics covered will include light pollution issues, the new challenge of satellites and highlights of the evening sky in late winter, such as the Winter Hexagon and the Big Dipper.

Registration is free but required to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign-up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

