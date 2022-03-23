KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person said.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.

Hill appeared to indicate that his time with the Chiefs was over more than a week ago when the six-time Pro Bowl pick tweeted: “we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted.”

49ERS: San Francisco re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract. Willis had 5 1/2 sacks with 28 tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games for San Francisco over the past two seasons.

Willis was suspended for the first six games last season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He had three sacks in 10 games after returning and also played in all three playoff games. His blocked punt in the divisional round win over Green Bay set up a touchdown.

Willis has 8 1/2 career sacks in 60 career games with Cincinnati, the Jets and the 49ers.

COWBOYS: The Dallas Cowboys re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and punter Bryan Anger, bringing to 12 the number of free agents they have retained.

AMAZON: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over the “Thursday Night Football” package in September.

Michaels moves to Prime from NBC. His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl.

Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN since 1996, will remain the network’s lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime. ESPN also announced that Herbstreit had signed a multiyear extension.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video’s first regular-season game will be on Sept. 15. The NFL expects to announce its schedule in early May after the draft.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions signed free-agent linebacker Chris Board, who started in two of 63 games over the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens.

TITANS: The Tennessee Titans have traded for wide receiver Robert Woods in a deal sending a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans announced the deal after first clearing some much-needed space under the salary cap. They also announced they signed back linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year deal.

