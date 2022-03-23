BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy was understandably thrilled at the news that the Bruins obtained Hampus Lindholm last weekend. It’s not often you can add a legitimate, top-four shutdown defenseman in his prime for a playoff stretch run.

But an addition like that does not come without a little bit of pain, and it’s Cassidy’s job to figure out who has to feel it the most.

UP NEXT FOR BRUINS WHO: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: NESN

As expected, Lindholm was dropped in on the top pair with Charlie McAvoy in his first practice on Wednesday while the second pair stayed the same with Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo.

Meanwhile, Mike Reilly, who not only had been riding shotgun with McAvoy but also signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension in the offseason, was dropped to the third pair with Derek Forbort and moved to his off-side on the right.

But Cassidy said the decision on the third pairing for Thursday’s huge tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning has not yet been made. Connor Clifton, with his big two-point night in Montreal, is not about to go gently into the night, either.

“(Reilly) is going to have to get some reps there,” said Cassidy. “We’ve got to make a determination on the bottom pair. If it’s Forby and Reilly, then Reilly has to play the right side. He needs to get reps there, whether he’s in or out (Thursday). We’ve got to make that call. I want to make sure everyone shows up healthy (Thursday) before I worry about it, which I anticipate everyone will. That’s why he was over there today. Someone’s going to be unhappy. I think they’ve all been doing a good job. It’s a good problem to have.”

JAKE DEBRUSK will be a Bruin at least until the end of the season, for however long it goes. Cassidy said he didn’t have any long sitdown with the wing, whose trade request is still active.

“I found out he signed a contract in the morning and I congratulated him, like I’d do any other guy that extends here. It’s good for him. He’s worked hard to solidify himself in the league,” said Cassidy. “After that, he told me he wasn’t sure what would happen at (the 3 p.m. deadline), and I said I’m with you that way, so if you’re in the lineup tonight let’s get back to work. Just keep helping the team win, and he’s done a good job with that. It wasn’t a strong message other than I was happy that he got a new deal. That’s what guys play for when they’re up. After that, we’ll talk along the way here. He’s a Bruin now. That may change this summer, I don’t know, that’s out of my hands. We’re not changing where he is in the lineup right now, unless the team requires it. He’s been a good fit there.”

PATRICE BERGERON revealed he underwent a surgical procedure to address an infection he got in his elbow that flared up on the last trip. He took his regular shift between Brad Marchand and DeBrusk in practice, but will need to get cleared by doctors on Thursday morning to be able to play against Tampa.

TRADE: The Vegas Golden Knights’ trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks was voided by the NHL because Anaheim was on his no-trade list.

The league scrapped the deal, saying Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.” Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade.

