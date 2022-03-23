TENNIS

Naomi Osaka was greeted by some cheers when she walked onto the court, then got significantly louder ones when her work for the day was done.

Maybe the comforts of home helped.

Flashing the level of play that vaulted her to No. 1 in the world not too long ago, Osaka had little trouble in defeating Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday – the first full day of play at the Miami Open at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Osaka is Japanese-born, calls California home now, but spent much of her youth in South Florida, basically just a few miles north of where the Miami Open is now held.

“I kind of consider this like my home tournament,” Osaka said, before her words got drowned out by more cheers and applause from fans. “This is the tournament that I loved coming to once a year. I’m just really happy to be back out here.”

It was Osaka’s first match since a March 12 loss at Indian Wells, when she was rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator. If any similar thoughts were expressed by the fans who were watching Wednesday in a largely empty stadium court built over the field where the NFL’s Miami Dolphins play football, they either were ignored or unnoticed.

“Honestly, for me, I just didn’t want to let anything bother me today no matter what happened,” Osaka said. “The last match that I played was not the greatest memory for me.”

Osaka will next face No. 13 seed Angelique Kerber in the second round. Kerber, like all 32 seeds in the 96-player singles field, had a bye out of the first round.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again after easing the terms of its sanctioning license, meaning Real Madrid supporters can attend the quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last month for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion on Ukraine.

The club is also now allowed to receive 30 million pounds ($40 million) from its parent company, Fordstam, to provide cash to meet costs.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP: Russia is launching a bid to host the 2028 event in a challenge to the British Isles entry or against Italy for the 2032 edition, despite its teams being suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine.

BETTING

NEW JERSEY: BetMGM took less than $100 worth of bets last year on New Jersey college basketball games that weren’t supposed to be wagered on. Now, it will pay a $25,000 fine.

State law prohibits betting on New Jersey college teams, as well as on any collegiate game played in New Jersey – even if they feature teams from other states.

That same law is preventing fans of Jersey City-based Saint Peter’s University from betting legally on their Cinderella team’s Sweet 16 game Friday.

New Jersey voters had a chance to change this law last November, but overwhelmingly defeated a referendum that would have allowed such bets.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan took a comfortable lead over Loena Hendrickx of Belgium and American figure skater Mariah Bell after the short program at Montpellier, France.

Sakamoto’s program, set to music from the film “Gladiator,” featured a triple flip-triple toe loop and earned huge component marks for a score of 80.32 points. That was more than five points clear of Hendrickx, who was seventh at the Beijing Games last month, and nearly eight points ahead of Bell, who finished 11th at the Olympics.

Sakamoto broke up a Russian sweep of the podium in Beijing with her bronze medal.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UKRAINE: Undefeated Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has withdrawn from his upcoming title defense to stay in his native Ukraine.

Bellator says the 28-year-old Amosov is fighting in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last month. Amosov will not be available to take on Michael “Venom” Page on May 13 in the main event of Bellator 281 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

DOPING

FRANCE: Twenty-six people were arrested in relation to a suspected doping ring in horse racing, prosecutors in France said.

The Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said those arrested on Tuesday were racehorse trainers and owners, doctors and pharmacists.

Of those arrested, 25 were in France and another person was in another country in the European Union that couldn’t be disclosed, the prosecutor’s office said.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Russian and Belarusian swimmers were banned from competing because of the war in Ukraine.

The sport’s governing body, known as FINA, had broken with most other organizations by continuing to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete, though as “neutral athletes” without national symbols.

“Following the review of an independent risk assessment, the FINA Bureau met today and confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part (in the world championships),” FINA said.

The event, which will be held in Hungary in June and July, includes swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »