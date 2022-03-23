Will Byrne tied the school record for points in a game with five goals and six assists, and Bowdoin improved to 6-0 with a 23-16 victory over Western New England in a men’s lacrosse game Wednesday afternoon in Springfield, Mass.

Zach Chandler and Donal Mullane each added four goals and two assists for Bowdoin (6-0), which is ranked 19th in the USILA Division III poll. Avery Kirby tallied three goals, while Jason Lach and Patrick Fitzgerald each had two.

Jared Newall had six goals and two assists for Western New England (4-3).

ST. JOSEPH’S 16, SOUTHERN MAINE 7: Max Lacy scored five goals and set up two others, leading the Monks (2-6) past the Huskies (2-4) in Standish.

Zavier Baldano, Timothy Goodfellow and Calvin Helline each added three goals.

Nick James posted two goals and an assist for USM.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 21, PLYMOUTH STATE 8: Sophia Sudano scored six goals as the Polar Bears (5-2) defeated the Panthers (5-2) in Brunswick.

Colleen McAloon posted three goals and two assists. Auggie Burke and Emelia Krakora each added two goals.

BASEBALL

COLBY 12, ELMHURST 2: Cole Palmieri drove in three runs with a single and a double as the Mules (7-0) beat the Blue Jays (7-7) in Lake Myrtle, Fla.

Brady O’Brien, Marcus Forrester and Genki Leclair each had two RBI. Ryan Grecco struck out four in three scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

THE CITADEL: Ed Conroy, who led only one of two 20-win seasons in the history of The Citadel, is returning as the school’s coach.

Conroy takes over for Dugger Baucom, whose contract wasn’t renewed after seven mostly struggling seasons.

Conroy coached at The Citadel from 2006-10, guiding the school to a 20-13 record in 2008-09. The only other 20-win season for the Bulldogs came under Les Robinson in 1978-79.

Conroy went 49-76 in his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Conroy left The Citadel to become Tulane’s head coach from 2010-16. He was an assistant coach at Minnesota for five seasons and most recently was an assistant for Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt.

ARIZONA: Guard Bennedict Mathurin said that he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video widely circulated on social media showed the Pac-12 player of the year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats’ second-round victory.

Mathurin didn’t say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology. He wouldn’t answer a follow-up question about whether he recalled touching the dancer or not when leaving the floor after the overtime victory over the Horned Frogs on Sunday night.

Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke said in a statement that Mathurin didn’t recall any contact.

“Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court. I have reached out to TCU’s Athletics Department and I spoke with Bennedict,” Heeke said. “While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their Athletic Department to apologize.”

TCU athletic department officials didn’t immediately respond when asked about the Arizona player and AD statements. The program has made no public comments about the incident since returning home from the game, and the school has not identified the dancer.

The short video clip shows Mathurin stopping and looking up toward the stands, and then after a bow he raises up with his arms spread fully apart. As he turns toward the tunnel, he appears to be looking the opposite way with his arms still outstretched when his left hand goes near the woman’s chest, though it is unclear if there is any contact. The dancer remained still and had no visible reaction in the short clip that first appeared on social media soon after the game ended.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TEXAS A&M: Georgia coach Joni Taylor is leaving for Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs announced that Taylor has taken the job with the Aggies after seven years at Georgia.

Taylor replaces Gary Blair, who retired after nearly two decades as the Aggies’ coach and led them to the national title in 2011.

Taylor compiled a 140-75 overall record at Georgia, including a 62-48 mark in the SEC. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to four appearances in the NCAA tournament but never advanced past the second round.