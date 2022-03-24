SCARBOROUGH — Fr. Alex Boucher has been appointed parochial vicar of St. John Paul II Parish, which includes: St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough; Holy Cross Church, South Portland; St. Bartholomew Church, Cape Elizabeth; and Holy Cross School, South Portland. Fr. Boucher currently serves as parochial vicar at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, which includes: Holy Family Church in Sanford, Notre Dame Church in Springvale and St. Thomas School in Sanford, and St. Matthew Parish in Limerick.
