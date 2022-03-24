Craft, yard sale part of town celebration

A sale will be held at Tory Hill Meetinghouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6, in conjunction with the town’s 250th anniversary.

The sale will be an opportunity for vendors to offer crafts and yard sale items in a 10-foot-by-10-foot space for $30. Vendors must supply their own tables and chairs. To reserve a space, call Carolyn at 229-4960.

Other activities at Tory Hill on Aug. 6 will include a parade, a road race and the Dorcas Society’s classic car and coffee show.

Live music, children activities and food trucks will be at the nearby ball field on Saturday and Friday, Aug. 5.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported March 28, 1962, that Frank Vail of Bar Mills was elected as a state director of Babe Ruth League Baseball. Vail had coached Pony and Babe Ruth teams for 10 years and was a county director the previous year.

