Kennebunk Free Library will host a poetry reading on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Walker Room. Local poets will read their works and poetry lovers will read some of their favorites written by others. Patrons are invited to listen and enjoy the wonder of words.

Those interested in reading poetry, original or favorites, should call the library at 207-985-2173 or email [email protected] to sign up for a five-minute time slot.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk.

First Parish to host community discussion

The First Parish Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network and Many Towns One Circle will sponsor a community discussion on the meaning of Black Lives Matter (BLM) on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Kennebunk Free Library. The discussion will be moderated by a professional facilitator. Masks are required and admission is free.

First Parish flew the BLM flag in February, Black History Month, as part of its program to fly a variety of flags with social justice themes. Several members of the community called the church to complain that the flag should not be flown at this prominent place in town, contending that the flag is not simply a statement of racial equality, as intended, but stands for the values of a political movement whose values are not widely shared in the community. Later in the week, during the night, the flag and flag pole were ripped from the front of the church. The following Sunday, at a rededication ceremony, First Parish replaced the flag.

The sponsors of the discussion share an interest in exploring the differing perspectives about what Black Lives Matter means. The purpose of the community conversation is to provide an opportunity for concerned citizens to meet together and seek to understand each other.

In a March 18 news release, the justice network asked, “Can we come together as a community and understand one another’s views? Can we to listen to those with whom we differ? Can we be compassionate with each other? It is in this spirit that we invite the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel communities to join us.”

Due to space limitations, registration is required. Details for how to register are posted on the First Parish website, www.uukennebunk.org. For more information, email Karen Plattes at [email protected]

Newcomers and Neighbors schedule meeting

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel invites the public to attend the upcoming meeting on Thursday, April 7. The meeting features guest speaker Kathy Ostrander Roberts, Kennebunk town historian. Ostrander Robers will speak on the Freed Enslaved Peoples Ridge Community in Kennebunk and the discoveries made at an archaeological dig in Kennebunk.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with social time and the speaker will start at 7 p.m. The meeting takes place in the Community House, 8 Temple St., Kennebunkport.

March fundraiser benefits Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library’s March Madness auction fundraiser continues this March as the library embraces the beginning of spring. Visit the library’s website to bid online through March 31 on an array of themed baskets. All of the baskets have been assembled by the library’s board of trustees and the Friends of Kennebunk Free Library. Basket themes include Mystery Basket, Cookie Crawl, and Sheet Pan Dinners.

Winners can pick up their baskets at the library at the conclusion of the auction. Baskets can be shipped for an additional fee.

Support of the auction helps the library achieve its mission to inspire and enable the communities to discover, learn and connect. Each year, the library needs to raise about 25 percent of its operating budget through fundraisers.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Family Fun Day set for April 9

Kennebunk Free Library is partnering with York County Early Childhood Coalition and the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children to present a Family Fun Day on April 9. The library will host a concert by KindKids at 10:30 a.m. A favorite of children and adults alike, Rob Duquette and Amanda “Panda” Duquette will offer performances that are interactive and promote a positive message.

KindKids’ original music contains lessons about kindness, mindfulness, compassion, family, friends, resilience, and silliness. KindKids’ performance is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. During the day, the library will offer activities, hours to be determined. Children’s artwork supplied by Kennebunk’s public pre-K will be displayed at the library. Masks are required for library programs.

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members and a network of 50 local, state and regional affiliates. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

This event is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org or www.maineaeyc.org/.

In-person Tai Chi class is back

When everything went on lockdown in March 2020, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging was running a schedule of falls prevention programs throughout York and Cumberland counties. With COVID safety being a priority over the last two years, the Tai Chi for Health and Balance, A Matter of Balance, Conversation Café, and other wellness classes remained virtual to protect both the instructors and participants while still helping people stay connected and active.

This spring, the agency’s Agewell program announced the first two in-person Tai Chi for Health and Balance classes in partnership with the South Portland Library and Kennebunkport Parks and Rec.

“We’re thrilled to be able to safely offer in-person programming again,” said Community Education Director Anna Guest in a March 16 email. “It’s not just about staying active and learning skills to prevent falls, there is a valuable social component as well. Especially for the Tai Chi program, there’s unique energy created by a group practicing the same flowing movements together.”

The upcoming program, offered in collaboration with Kennebunkport Parks and Rec, runs from April 5 through June 10, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Space is limited and registration is required. The in-person program will continue to adhere to safety rules. For more information or to register, visit Southern Maine Agency on Aging events page, www.smaaa.org/events.html.

Brick Store Museum launches artist-in-residency program

The Brick Store Museum announced the Bauman Artist-in-Residency for 2022, a new initiative funded through the Bauman Family Foundation. The fund allows the museum to sponsor a guest artist for the summer months to spend time with the museum’s collections and create new works from their inspiration.

The museum is seeking an artist to create works of art that reflects the history and cultures of Kennebunk through any art medium. The selected artist will earn a residency stipend for their contributions to forwarding the community’s arts and humanities learning. Applicants can learn more about the opportunity and find the application on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org.

The artist-in-residence will hold the position for three months and is expected to produce a final project (work of art, play, piece of music, etc.) to be accepted into the museum’s collection and offer at least one public program (i.e. workshop or program based on specialty). During the residency, the artist will contribute to the Artist Blog on the museum’s website.

Artists in all media (painting, illustration, writing, poetry, sculpture, performance, music, etc.) are eligible to apply. Applications are requested by April 30 using the application form on the museum’s website.

Library trustee information night set for April 27

The Kennebunk Free Library Board of Trustees is seeking new members. It is an opportunity to support the library in a new way.

Those interested can join current trustees via Zoom for an information night on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. During the session, participants will share what becoming a trustee entails and answer questions. For the Zoom link, email [email protected]

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Library offers April writing workshops

Beginning in April, Kennebunk Free Library will host a four-month series of writing workshops on the first Wednesday of each month. The sessions will be led by Caroline Joy Adams.

Workshops are limited to 12 participants. Those interested should call or email the library to register.

Each workshop will have a unique theme. On April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., participants will be writing about Winter’s End, Welcoming Spring. On May 4, the theme will be Planting the Seeds of New Possibilities; on June 1, The Power of Place; and on July 6, Memorable Characters, People of Influence.

Adams is an artist, writer and photographer. She has taught writing at the college level, in addition to hundreds of writing workshops over the past 20 years, including in Maui, Hawaii; Newport, Rhode Island; Woods Hole, Boston, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; and Scottsdale, Arizona. She is the author of seven books, including “The Power to Write: Seven Keys to Discover Your Writer Within.” Her newest title, “The Great Travels Writing Journal, “will be released this spring.

“Life itself is a complex, ever-unfolding journey – and writing about the experiences and adventures you have had along the pathway can be a wonderful way to recall, pay tribute to, and share some of your memorable life moments,” Adams wrote in a March 15 news release. “And if you prefer to explore writing fiction, that’s also a great way to get your creative energies flowing. Either way, whether you are most interested in memoir, fiction, or other forms of creative nonfiction, if you would like a chance to write in a fun supportive atmosphere, come join us for these workshops. “

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Astronomy club announces April meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The April meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

The society is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. Those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists to serious observers, astrophotographers and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is also invited and welcome.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England also hosts Star Parties at its Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

For more information about meetings, email [email protected] For more information about the society, including directions and events, visit www.ASNNE.org.

May Day Festival returns in Kennebunk

The May Day Festival will be held on Saturday, May 7.

According to a March 1 news release from the festival committee, “This year’s festival will feature most of the popular, family-oriented activities enjoyed for years and hopefully some fun new additions.”

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at [email protected] or visit www.kennebunkmaine.usmayday.

