CAPE ELIZABETH — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is around the corner. Officials are asking that people dispose of prescriptions and medications properly.

Bring unused or unwanted prescription drugs to the Cape Elizabeth Police Department on April 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A tent will be set up on Jordan’s Way that will make drop-off easy and fast and is all done anonymously.

Drop-off locations will be in different communities around the country, including Cape Elizabeth. According to a statement by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department, during the April 2021 Take Back Day, the nation collected 420 tons of medications, more than the 372 tons collected in the previous effort.

According to a police department news release, unused prescription drugs often find their way into the wrong hands due to improper disposal of the medications. The United States is facing a drug overdose epidemic that threatens both public safety and public health. Drug Take Back Day helps promote people to remove unwanted, unused, or expired medications from their homes.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. If people are unable to make it to the April 30 drop off day, Cape Elizabeth police will accept medication drop-off in their lobby all year.

For more information, visit www.capeelizabeth.com/departments/Police.

