The Planeteers of Southern Maine have partnered with Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm to host a two-part discussion and exchange titled Finding Hope in the Face of Climate Change.

The first virtual session, Tuesday March 29, 6 to 7 p.m., will feature speaker, educator and author, Sue Inches, and introduce her recent book, “Advocating for the Environment.”

According to a March 14 Planeteers news release, “Inches provides much needed optimism and practical guidance for all of us grappling with how to come to grips with climate change and other environmental, and related issues, along with real-life examples of what works when, where, and how. The talk will serve as primer for both seasoned and newbie activists, whether age 15 or 105.”

The first 24 to register with a friend, foe or family member are eligible to receive a free copy of “Advocating for the Environment” if they commit to participating in the follow-up workshop three weeks later on Tuesday, April 19, 6 to 7 p.m.

According to the news release, “That workshop serves as a call to action, inviting community members to share ways in which they hope to serve as agents of change, and as a platform for networking with others, bringing more into the weave. Guest moderators will be announced on the Planeteers Facebook page soon.”

Both sessions are open and free to all with the support of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Committee, Kennebunk, and is part of the Ted Exford Climate Stewards Lectures, supported by Dave and Loretta (Exford) Hoglund.

To register and/or to arrange for a free signed copy of the manual, visit www.wellsreserve.org/event/14430/finding-hope-in-the-face-of-climate-change.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: