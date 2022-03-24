SACO — Four seniors from Thornton Academy in Sacoare heading to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Academic WorldQuest National Championship after recently winning the Maine state competition.

The team of Tony Bui, Mia Dau, Taylor Nelson, and Finn Robinson travel to the nation’s capital in April — Thornton Academy’s fourth trip to the championship since 2016. TA finished eighth in 2016, fourth in 2018, and 11th last year. All four members are seniors.

WorldQuest, the World Affairs Councils of America’s flagship youth education program is a fun, fast-paced team competition for high school students, testing players’ knowledge of current international politics, geography, global economics, history, and world cultures.

Approximately 50 World Affairs Councils hold local Academic WorldQuest competitions for high school students in their communities.

Thornton Academy entered two teams in last week’s state competition. In addition to the champions, TA’s other team finished in second place. That team is senior Dan Prokhurovskii and sophomores Andy Indorf, Aidan Vitiello, and Brandan Vitiello.

