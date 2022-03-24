The Center for Grieving Children, typically located in Portland and Sanford, Maine, and currently doing programming online, announces upcoming volunteer info-sessions and is currently filling two Facilitator training classes. The one hour info-session, which takes place on Zoom, provides information for anyone interested in learning about becoming a peer group facilitator, and other opportunities to keep the Center’s amazing mission moving forward.

The next upcoming session is Thursday, April 14, from noon to 1 p.m.

To learn more and register for one of the sessions contact Volunteer Coordinator Beth at 207-775-5216 or [email protected]