Forward-looking residents needed for task force

Bridgton’s Community Development Department will be updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan over the next two years. Community members are needed to join a task force to create a sustainable and equitable plan to help guide development through the next decade. Those who are interested in participating in this important work should go to bridgtonmaine.org/community-development/ and click on the link to fill out the online form. Email Deputy Community Development Director Tori Hill at [email protected] to learn more.

Maple Weekend

A sure sign of spring is Maine Maple Weekend and this year it’s this weekend, March 26 and 27. It is a great time to get out and about and go visit some of the local sugaring houses for some classic maple treats. Learn how trees are tapped and sap is boiled down to produce delicious, sticky, sweet Maine maple syrup. To locate sugar houses in the area, go to the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association website at smmsa.org.

Stella’s on the Square

Art and live music are on tap at Stella’s on the Square, 6 North High St. Enjoy sign painting with Rita’s Ceramics & Crafts on Friday, March 25, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 803-8402. The Killah B’s will take the stage with their own unique sound on Saturday, March 26, from 6-9 p.m. and the Cobblestones will play Saturday, April 2, also from 6-9 p.m. Local favorite Bruce Marshall will once again give an acoustic performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The concerts are free and Stella’s bar will be open. For further information call 803-8402.

Pretty, but disturbing

Loon Echo Land Trust, Lakes Environmental Association, Greater Lovell Land Trust and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust are co-sponsoring a webinar providing information about the Emerald Ash Borer, a destructive insect that has now been found in Maine. “Emerald Ash Borer: Pretty but Majorly Disturbing” will be presented by Jan Santerre, program director for Project Canopy (Urban and Community Forestry), and forest entomologist Colleen Teerling on Tuesday, March 29, from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for the Zoom program, but registration is required at gllt.org/calendar.

