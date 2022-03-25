Given the current political climate, Democrats need to go more on the offensive – shifting attention onto Republican failings rather than continually reacting to Republican attacks. Specifically, it means raising fear in Democrats and independents about the dire consequences if Republicans take control of Congress. Here are some possibilities to convey to voters:

• No further Democratic legislation will pass and Republicans can potentially upend previous legislation in that appropriations are subject to annual funding acts, so they can just not appropriate funding for previously authorized programs;

• Republican Sen. Rick Scott has annunciated planned tax increases on most citizens;

• Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republicans say there is a very good chance that Biden will be impeached;

• Republicans could sabotage the 2024 presidential election, even if Biden wins again;

• Senate Republicans will run hearings and have veto power on judicial nominees, including any new Biden nominees for the Supreme Court;

• Non-stop congressional investigative hearings of Biden and Democratic policies will start.

If Republicans take control of Congress in 2022, they will have a good chance of maintaining that in 2024. If so, and Trump or a Trump wannabe wins the presidency in 2024, likely the most radical right agenda ever would come to pass.

Neil Wollman

Portland

