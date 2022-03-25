Nearly all of Maine is now considered to be at low risk for COVID-19, according to a federal analysis.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” were updated late Thursday, with 15 of Maine’s 16 counties at low risk – or “green” – based on virus transmission and hospital burden, while Hancock County was considered moderate risk. Counties that last week were “red” or high-risk – Aroostook and Washington counties – are now considered low-risk, according to the U.S. CDC.
The agency does not recommend universal indoor mask wearing in low-risk counties, while masking is recommended for at-risk people in moderate risk counties.
The risk levels are a combination of case counts, hospital capacity and new hospital admissions for COVID-19. Hospitalizations had not yet been updated on Friday, but stood at 89 on Thursday, plummeting from a peak of 436 on Jan. 13.
Meanwhile, Maine reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. No new deaths were reported.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 234,651 cases of COVID-19, and 2,193 deaths.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
