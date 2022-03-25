SCARBOROUGH — Since spring of 2021, Scarborough Land Trust has undergone a series of trail and infrastructure improvement projects at one of its most highly-visited preserves, Fuller Farm Preserve, according to a Land Trust press release. These improvements are ongoing, and include a redesign of the parking lot to accommodate more vehicles, the rerouting of the Hayfield Trail to restore and protect habitat following an influx of foot traffic, and construction of boardwalks to improve trail safety and accessibility for visitors. In May of 2021, Scarborough Land Trust launched a community campaign to help cover over $32,000 in expenses incurred for the improvement projects.

Piper Shores, a long-time supporter of the Scarborough Land Trust, pledged to match $3,000 of community donations to the Fuller Farm Improvement Fund, according to the release. Thanks to this generosity and to the contributions of supporters, Piper Shores presented Scarborough Land Trust with a check for $3,000 this winter.

Andrea Killiard, Marketing and Life Enrichment director of Piper Shores said, “Piper Shores has many residents who love the local trails, and especially the Scarborough Land Trust’s properties. We are so thrilled to be a contributor to the Fuller Farm Improvement Fund. We feel that we are investing in Scarborough’s natural spaces for not just today, but forever.”

“The increase in visitation at Fuller Farm serves as a testament to the preserve’s value to the community, but keeping up with these necessary improvements comes with a great cost to the organization,” Scarborough Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Mackie said. “We’re so grateful for the support of our community and our friends at Piper Shores, for helping us ensure that our trails stay open, safe, and accessible to the public.”

With the summer season fast approaching, Scarborough Land Trust still has lots of work to do at Fuller Farm to prepare the trails for visitors, according to the release. The Bird Trail at Fuller Farm will need much work done if it is to remain safe and accessible to the public, and the Land Trust has yet to cover the full cost of the fall’s improvement projects. To make a contribution, visit https://scarboroughlandtrust.org/donate/.

