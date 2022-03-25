North Yarmouth Academy students living in Scarborough Leader who attained honor roll status for the first semester include:

High Honors

Grade 10: Jaxon Bradbury

Grade 11: Michala Wallace

Honors

Grade 6: Ellenore Seely

Grade 12: Noah Cannon, Emilia McKenney, and Raphael Tessier of Scarborough and Riviere-Rouge, Quebec, Canada

