North Yarmouth Academy students living in Scarborough Leader who attained honor roll status for the first semester include:
High Honors
Grade 10: Jaxon Bradbury
Grade 11: Michala Wallace
Honors
Grade 6: Ellenore Seely
Grade 12: Noah Cannon, Emilia McKenney, and Raphael Tessier of Scarborough and Riviere-Rouge, Quebec, Canada
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Scarborough Leader
Massive Beer Fest to be held at The Downs this July
-
Scarborough Leader
Work to begin on Pipeline Replacement on the Gorham Road
-
Times Record
The Conversation: Why the future of the world’s largest religion is female – and African
-
Times Record
Maine State Music Theatre to host second round of open call auditions
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: March 25