BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams each scored 15 points to lead a balanced UConn offense in a 75-58 win over Indiana on Saturday to advance the Huskies into their 16th consecutive regional final.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Connecticut (28-5), which outscored the Hoosiers 46-32 in the paint.

Azzi Fudd added 13 points for the Huskies, who face top-seeded North Carolina State on Monday night in an attempt to earn a 14th straight trip to the Final Four.

Ali Patberg, in her seventh year of college basketball thanks to transfer and COVID-19 rules, had 16 points for the third-seeded Hoosiers (24-9). Grace Berger had 13 points and Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham added 12 for Indiana.

UConn led 37-33 at the half, then opened the second half with a 16-0 run.

Williams’ layup put UConn up by double digits for the first time at 44-33. Aaliyah Edwards’ free throw capped the run and gave the Huskies their first 20-point advantage at 53-33.

Indiana outscored UConn 13-6 to close the quarter and cut the deficit to 11 midway through the fourth quarter on a basket by Holmes.

But Bueckers responded at the other end and the Hoosiers could not close the gap any further.

Indiana started strong. Holmes hit a turnaround in the lane for the first basket and the Hoosiers opened with an 8-2 run.

The Huskies got an early scare when Bueckers went down on a steal attempt and grabbed her surgically repaired left knee. She ran to the bench and had it worked on by trainers, but returned for the start of the second quarter. She played 33 minutes in her eighth game back from the injury that kept her out more than two months.

The Huskies closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run. A driving layup and free throw by Williams gave UConn its first lead at 19-18, and her blocked shot just before the buzzer preserved a 21-18 lead.

UConn extended the lead to nine points on Fudd’s third 3-pointer of the half.

Indiana benefited from a bizarre play that ended the second quarter. Edwards tossed a missed layup from Holmes out of bounds, apparently believing the clock had expired. But that gave the Hoosiers the ball back with 1.2 seconds left, and a 3-pointer by Aleksa Gulbe at the halftime buzzer sent the teams to the locker rooms with UConn leading, 37-33.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 66, NOTRE DAME 63: Raina Perez’s steal at midcourt and layup with 14 seconds left lifted top-seeded N.C. State (32-3) to a win over fifth-seed Notre Dame (24-9).

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998, when they reached the Final Four.

Trailing 59-51 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack rallied, scoring 15 of the final 19 points, capped by Perez’s layup. The Irish had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

“We practice this and knew I could do it,” Perez said of the free throws. I’m just so happy I knocked them down.”

The Wolfpack GOT within 63-62 when Elissa Cunane made the first of two free throws with 36 seconds left. After a Notre Dame timeout, Dara Mabrey was stripped near midcourt by Perez, who took it in for the layup and the lead.

Cunane scored 16 points and Kai Crutchfield added 14 for the Wolfpack, who avenged their most recent loss, 69-66 at Notre Dame on Feb. 1.

“It’s a hump we had to get over and the girls are determined and I’m determined and we made it happen.” said Crutchfield of reaching the regional final.

Olivia Miles scored 21 points and Westbeld added 13 for the Irish.

Notre Dame Coach Niele Ivey has the Irish back among the nation’s elite women’s basketball teams in her second season as head coach. The Irish missed the NCAAs last year for the first time since 1995.

The Wolfpack got off to a decent start and led 16-12 after one quarter before the Irish got going behind their freshman, Miles. She and fellow first-year player Sonia Citron scored seven straight for the Irish to open up a 36-26 lead. The Wolfpack trailed 38-30 at the half. The lead stayed around eight for most of the third quarter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »