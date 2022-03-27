Human beings spend too much money on madmen with bombs. And Putin isn’t the only madman. It could happen to anyone drunk on power.
Imagine if Donald Trump, for example, had invaded Mexico, with the support of robber barons eager to claim Mexican oilfields. Imagine if they called Mexicans rapists, Nazis, started bombing apartment complexes and hospitals. How would we expect the world to respond to an American tyrant spreading disinformation, waging an unjustified war, killing innocent people?
Choking Russia financially is brilliant, it slows the spread of war, while disempowering Russia. Billionaires still doing business with Russia, such as Koch Industries, should not have the option of continuing to do business with Russia. We all need to engage together in this effort to stop Putin.
War is about money, and insanity. Controlling money won’t appeal to everyone, just as fighting in a war doesn’t appeal to everyone. Billionaires might prefer to detonate spectacular explosions, and gamble on deaths, rather than lose $100 million to shut down a dictator.
Democracy will win this war. We must rein in the multinational oligarchs, the crazy billionaires fighting for wealth and power, or lose everything.
I’m grateful for Ukraine’s President Zelensky, and the wise leaders of NATO. Grateful for President Biden and his cabinet. Power to the people.
Jenny Ruth Yasi
Freeport
