We have a perfectly safe nuclear reactor just 93 million miles away. We don’t need any nuclear reactors on Earth’s surface, or fossil-fuel-powered generators.

Nearly every township in Maine has at least 20 acres of south-facing hillside no longer needed for pasture or hayfield. Those can become the sites of our solar panel fields. Combined with batteries and near-shore tidal power generators with floats on threaded spindles, and split step-dams on our rivers modeled on the split fish-ladder/hydro-power at Damariscotta Mills, Maine can become independent of fossil fuel and nuclear power until the sun goes out.

William Leavenworth
Searsmont

letter to the editor
