We have a perfectly safe nuclear reactor just 93 million miles away. We don’t need any nuclear reactors on Earth’s surface, or fossil-fuel-powered generators.
Nearly every township in Maine has at least 20 acres of south-facing hillside no longer needed for pasture or hayfield. Those can become the sites of our solar panel fields. Combined with batteries and near-shore tidal power generators with floats on threaded spindles, and split step-dams on our rivers modeled on the split fish-ladder/hydro-power at Damariscotta Mills, Maine can become independent of fossil fuel and nuclear power until the sun goes out.
William Leavenworth
Searsmont
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food
Three Maine restaurants emerge from a second winter of hardships with hope
-
Premier Property
On the Market: More Cumberland County Homes Under $500,000
-
Opinion
Our View: Obamacare at 12 – still a very big deal
-
Green Plate Special
Kids learn about local foods, improve cooking skills, and help their peers
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.