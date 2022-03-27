“Happy Spring” my friend Lydia texted.

And because it is spring, I thought of a favorite e e cummings poem, “In Just – spring.” I became enchanted by his poetry after an English professor at UMaine unraveled the mysteries of the poet’s wording and syntax.

The lines “When the world is mud-luscious” and “puddle-wonderful” are such wonderful descriptions that could be of a Maine spring.

What adult couldn’t relate to some of the happy childhood rituals of marbles and hopscotch and jump-rope that cummings mentions in this poem?

The elementary school boys at Roosevelt School in South Portland used to play marbles and jacks on the playground at recess. I played hopscotch, marking the street with brightly colored chalk first, jump-roped with my neighbors and hula hooped in our driveway.

When I was growing up, a sign of spring was the early appearance of the daffodils in our front garden. The neighbors were always impressed.

My father would get the picnic table out of the garage, or shed as he called it, and place it on the back lawn.

I would get my blue Schwinn out and ride around the neighborhood. I had that bike for years; in fact, I had my father bring it up to UMO one spring for me. It was so good to be able to get around! Eventually I replaced it with a 10- speed orange Schwinn that I could ride even further around my neighborhood.

I especially remember one day after high school taking the bus intown to Congress St. to look for pastel spring jewelry at Porteous. I found some pink earrings.

These days I don’t ride a bike or need to take a bus in town.Now that it’s walking weather, I live near enough to be able to walk to Congress St. The old department stores like Porteous, Rines Bros and Owen Moore have all left, but in their places are some cute little shops.

I have seen hopeful signs that cold weather might soon be over. One day this week I saw a bright red cardinal sitting on a ledge.

On another day I saw and heard a crow and a seagull facing off over a piece of bread. I have seen dogs sniffing the air out the car windows.

When I drove by Deering Oaks, the ducks were swimming in the pond. And out my back door, recently I caught a whiff of the ocean.

To celebrate the first day of spring, I drove to Naples so I could walk on the Causeway, one of my new favorite places. There was a couple walking a huge Bull Mastiff, who came over happily to me. “He’s so glad to get out,” the woman said. So am I. It’s spring!

So when the temperatures warm up, I’ll be looking forward to sitting out in my courtyard, participating in a town yard sale with a friend, and visiting with Shirley on her deck in Harrison. I can’t wait!

