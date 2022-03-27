Abby Miner capped a six-run fourth inning with a grand slam, leading the University of New England to an 8-3 win over Southern Maine in the second game of a softball doubleheader Sunday in Gorham.

USM (4-9) won the opener, 4-3. Lauren Liedemann broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer in the fourth.

Grace Tutt had two RBI in each game for UNE (6-10).

MAINE LOSES TWICE: Emma Curry’s two-run homer in the seventh inning capped a comeback by Hartford (10-8) in a 6-4 victory over Maine (4-21) in Hamden, Connecticut.

Mara Sczecienski and Chandler Mitchell also hit two-run homers for Hartford.

Maine led 4-2 through five innings. Kelby Drews hit a two-run single and Jasmine Gray drove home two with a double.

In Maine’s first game of the day, Quinnipiac (4-13) scored three unearned runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 3-2 win.

Gray and Grace McGouldrick each had an RBI for Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S, THOMAS SPLIT: Sylvia Foley and Bailey Rassol each hit a two-run single as St. Joseph’s (4-7) salvaged a doubleheader split against Thomas (5-9) with a 4-2 win in Game 2, after the Terriers posted a 7-0 shutout in the opener at Standish.

Maddie Rock led Thomas in Game 1 with a three-run double and an RBI single. Kelsey Currier pitched a five-hitter with five strikeouts, and also drove in a run.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEP PLYMOUTH STATE: Matt Thibault went 3 for 3 with four RBI in Game 1, and Matt Poff allowed only three hits over six innings in Game 2 as the Monks (8-8) beat the Panthers (7-11) twice in Plymouth, New Hampshire, 12-2 and 4-0.

St. Joseph’s scored four runs in each of the first three innings of the opener. Ben Gravel drove in three runs, and Thibault capped the offense for the Monks with a three-run homer in the third.

Matthew Bergeron picked up the win, giving up just four hits and two unearned runs in six innings.

Poff struck out eight and walked none in the second game. Jonathan Dube had two RBI and Ryan Tessier scored twice.

STONY BROOK 8, MAINE 2: Stanton Leuthner hit two solo homers and an RBI single, and Shane Paradine also drove in three runs as the Seawolves (9-13, 5-1 America East) beat the Black Bears (7-13, 4-2) in Orono.

Jeff Rainess and Jordan Schulefand each drove in a run for Maine.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC SWEEPS: Justin Colon drove in four runs with a double and a single as Southern Maine Community College (12-3) cruised to a 16-7 win over Community College of Rhode Island in a doubleheader opener in South Portland.

SMCC completed the sweep with an 11-10 victory, getting three RBI apiece from Joseph Townsend and Michael O’Brien.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 17, ENDICOTT 14: Fiona Bundy and Colleen McAloon each netted four goals as the Polar Bears (6-3) edged the Gulls (4-3) in Beverly, Mass.

Sophia Schaefer finished with three goals for Bowdoin and Annabelle Gersch chipped in with two goals and two assists.

