KENNEBUNKPORT – Local musicians the Seatones will host a benefit concert for Ukraine at 4 p.m. on April 10 at South Congregational Church.

The Seatones, a smaller ensemble of the Seaglass Chorale, will perform a variety of pieces at the event, organized by artistic director Jean Strazdes.

“I wanted to do something for Ukraine,” she said.

Pianist Kim Karchenes pianist will play pieces from Chopin while Strazdes, a mezzo soprano, will sing art songs and spirituals.

The Seatones will perform a variety of a cappella songs.

Yanina Nickless, who is employed as human resources coordinator for the town of Kennebunkport, will speak at the concert. Born and raised in Ukraine, Nickless moved to Maine several years ago, graduated from the University of Southern Maine, married, and became a U.S. citizen. Her parents and other family members remain in Ukraine.

Admission is by donation and will benefit the Sunflower of Peace Foundation, a Boston-based organization that raises money to prepare first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

Sunflower of Peace Foundation is among agencies and entities vetted by the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re going to make a difference, I hope, and music is a good offertory; music heals,” said Stradzes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: