While it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by dire news about climate change, some parts of the climate solution lie very close to home – in our own yards! What we do in our yards, gardens and community green spaces can truly make a positive difference.
As we take steps toward more resilient landscapes, the rewards are multiple interlocking benefits: healthy ecosystems support pollinators and other beneficial insects and wildlife, capture more carbon to be stored in the soil, and better absorb and filter stormwater. And taking action boosts one’s sense of hope and empowerment, while increasing your enjoyment of nature’s beauty where you live.
Low carbon landscaping is a key part of the town of Cumberland’s Climate Action Plan for a more “Sustainable Cumberland,” recommended by the town’s Lands and Conservation Commission, potentially lowering the town’s annual C02 emissions by over 8,500 metric tons. That’s the same as taking almost 2,000 cars off the road. The typical Cumberland resident could cut their carbon footprint by almost 20 percent through landscaping choices.
If you’re wondering how to get started, let the phrase “less lawn, more native plants, shrubs, and trees” be your guide in your own backyard, and in the front!
Take some steps for low carbon landscaping in your yard and discover how empowering it can be!
Susan Curtis
Cumberland Foreside
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Zelensky steps up criticism of West, demanding weapons and sanctions
-
Nation & World
Biden’s Putin remark pushes U.S.-Russia relations closer to collapse
-
College
NCAA women’s basketball: Reigning national champion Stanford returns to Final Four
-
The Maine Forecast
Arctic blast to start the week, rainy but warmer by Friday
-
Arts & Entertainment
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.