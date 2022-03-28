We hear it time and again: China is threatening the United States’ position as the global economic leader. We need to heed this warning and encourage Congress to take action to put the U.S. first by enacting legislation that grows our competitiveness, increases innovation, and enhances our national security while addressing workforce shortages through legislation like the America COMPETES Act.

Among other benefits, this legislation, which passed in the House last month, would help ensure that foreign-born advanced STEM degree holders have the opportunity to contribute to the U.S., instead of working in other countries such as China. It would also help ensure that these highly-skilled individuals aren’t building China and Russia’s cyberattack capabilities, but rather defending the U.S. The America COMPETES Act would enable hundreds of thousands of foreign-born professionals to continue working without being subject to the backlogs and restrictions of America’s current immigration system, benefiting us all. Here in Maine, progress like this would be more than welcomed as immigrants make up 6 percent of our STEM workforce.

The Senate passed a similar bill, the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), but it lacks provisions to expand opportunities for foreign-born STEM and medical professionals to work in fields where we need them most. I urge Sen. Collins to recognize the importance of increasing opportunities for foreign-born STEM workers by ensuring these immigration-related provisions are preserved in the final bill and that it is passed expeditiously, helping to keep Maine successful and America on top.

Ben Gilman

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: