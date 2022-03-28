NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is not about to look back now.

Not at a loss in his first home game.

Nor at how many more losses in home games might have been avoided if he were playing previously.

His refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus left him ineligible to play in home games until Sunday, when a 119-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets dropped the Brooklyn Nets into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

It took 75 games into the season for Irving to finally play at Barclays Center, and it may be too late for the Nets to turn into the championship contender that was widely expected. But he said the sacrifices of he and his teammates make his refusal to get vaccinated as mandated to perform in New York City worth it.

“That’s the only thing that I’m really focused on, is the now and getting back ready for the next game and just going from there,” Irving said. “But the point of this season for me was never to just take a stand. It was really to make sure I’m standing on what I believe in and freedom. Freedom. I don’t think that’s a word that gets defined enough in our society, about the freedom to make choices in your life without someone telling you what the (expletive) to do.”

Irving said that could apply to politicians or anyone who holds positions of power.

“So I’m standing for freedom, so that’s in all facets of my life and there’s nobody that’s enslaving me,” Irving said. “There’s nobody telling me what I’m going to do with my life and that’s just the way I am.”

Irving’s teammates and many of his fans seem to accept his stance. He got a loud ovation before the game from the sellout crowd of 18,166, the largest crowd ever for a Nets game at Barclays Center.

But, perhaps tired from playing on back-to-back nights for only the second time this season, his game wasn’t there. He shot 6 for 22 from the field and finished with just 16 points and 11 assists.

“Not the result we wanted, but definitely grateful that we were part of history tonight and we got to do it here,” Irving said.

CAVALIERS: Forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months.

Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said. He had been sidelined since last playing on March 12, when he got hurt against Chicago.

Wade’s loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot – a play-in position – in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Wade had been an important contributor off the bench as well, averaging 5.3 points in 19.2 minutes.

The Cavs have been hit as hard as any team by injuries. They lost both leading scorer Collin Sexton and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries, and Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has had to constantly juggle lineup. All-Star center Jarrett Allen missed his 11th straight game with a broken finger on Monday night, while guard Rajon Rondo missed his eighth straight game Monday with a sprained ankle.

