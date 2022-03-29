Yarmouth Fire-Rescue Chief Mike Robitaille was named Maine Chief of the Year by the Maine Fire Chief’s Association on March 23.

Robitaille began working for the Yarmouth Fire Department in 2004 and has served as chief since 2012. He began his career in public safety when he joined the Lisbon Fire Department as soon as he was eligible on his 16th birthday, and went on to work as deputy chief in Lisbon and Brunswick.

Robitaille has been involved in several professional organizations, according to a news release from the town, including the Chiefs Association and the Local Assistant State Team, which recognizes firefighters who die in the line of duty. Each year he attends the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland to escort families of fallen firefighters and is also an instructor for the Southern Maine Community College Live-in Fire Academy.

