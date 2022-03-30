1. How worried are you about the impact on the world?

( ) Very worried ( ) Somewhat worried ( ) Not very worried ( ) Not worried

2. Are you concerned about the impact on your personal life?

( ) Yes ( ) No ( ) Not sure

3. Do you agree that our nation’s leaders must take action?

( ) Yes ( ) No ( ) Not sure

4. Do you consider it essential for K-12 students to receive education?

( ) Yes ( ) No ( ) Not sure

5. Would you support efforts to reduce millions by increasing funding for programs?

( ) Yes ( ) No ( ) Not sure

6. How critical is it for our nation’s leaders to invest more money?

( ) Absolutely critical ( ) Pretty important

( ) Not too important ( ) More concerned about other issues

7. Before receiving this mailing, did you know that one of the most effective ways was empowering education and access?

( ) No, I hadn’t heard about this before

( ) Yes, I did know and wanted to take action

( ) Yes, I had heard about this, but didn’t know what I could do about it

We depend on the help of individuals like you. Would you be willing to give a gift to strengthen our position in this, the fight-of-our-lives?

( ) Yes! I do want to help strengthen our position in the struggle and I enclose my tax-deductible gift of:

( ) $25 ( ) $50

( ) $100 ( ) $______

Do you want to receive emails?

( ) Yes, my email address is: ______

When you’ve completed the survey to your satisfaction and to the best of your ability, file it in the circular file. Keep your money in your pocket as long as you can.

Orrin Frink is a Kennebunkport resident. He can be reached at [email protected]

