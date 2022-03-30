KENNEBUNK – Registered voters in Kennebunk put their stamp of approval on referenda for a contract zone that allows a construction of a home for a wounded veteran and for a zone amendment in another part of town, in voting March 29.

Referendum A at the Special Town Meeting asked voters to decide a proposed zoning amendment that would reduce the lot width for multi-family homes in the York Street Mixed Residential and Commercial Use District from 200 feet to 100 feet. It was approved 1,433 to 736, and there were five blank ballots, according to figures released by Town Clerk Merton Brown.

According to a summary by Town Planner Brittany Howard to the planning board, based on the table supplied by the applicant, 21 out of 72 lots in the district would be permitted for multi-family projects under the current width standard. The change applies only to multi-family homes proposed for the district.

Referendum B asked voters if they wished to approve a contract zone that would allow the construction of a home for a disabled veteran at 14 Perkins Lane. Voters approved 1,945 to 229, and there were 60 blank ballots.

Homes for Our Troops builds adapted homes for severely injured service members in the Iraq and Afghanistan theaters of war since Sept. 11, 2001, according to the agency’s website, and has built 324 homes nationwide since its founding in 2004. There are an additional 73 homes currently under construction. This would be the first home in Maine. The single-family home would be on a lot that is not as large as first believed, and the organization sought a contract zone. Homes for Our Troops attorney Ralph Austin told the planning board that the lot was listed in municipal assessment records as being 3.3 acres. The agency learned after its 2019 purchase that the lot was slightly less than the minimum three-acre lot size, and with wetlands, the net buildable land is 2.5 acres.

