Maine reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as additional vaccine booster shots are now available for certain groups.

The federal government on Tuesday approved an additional booster for people who are over 50 or immunocompromised and received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as well as everyone who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For months, people who received the J&J shot have asked whether they should be receiving additional booster shots beyond the initial J&J shot plus the recommended booster shot. A new study released on Tuesday by the U.S. CDC shows the improved effectiveness – for those who got the J&J shot and booster – of also getting a booster of Moderna or Pfizer.

“Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine,” according to a U.S. CDC news release.

The U.S. CDC also on Tuesday approved a second booster shot for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and are over 50 years old or immunocompromised.

“People over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. CDC director, in a statement. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time. CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”

The Maine CDC also reported one additional CIOVID-19 death in its update Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 235,584 cases of COVID-19, and 2,201 deaths.

Hospitalizations have not yet been updated, but stood at 94 on Tuesday, with 17 in critical care and four on a ventilator.

