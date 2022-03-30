DETROIT — Andrew Copp scored 1:34 into overtime and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and assisted on two others, including Copp’s winner, as New York swept back-to-back road games beginning with Tuesday night’s big victory over division rival Pittsburgh.

Chris Kreider scored his 46th goal overall and NHL-high 24th on the power play. Ryan Reaves and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Michael Rasmussen, Jakub Vrana, Tyler Bertuzzi and Adam Erne scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots, but the Red Wings lost their fourth straight.

Reaves scored an unassisted goal after a Detroit turnover 3:23 into the game. Rasmussen tied it midway through the first period and Vrana scored on a power play, his seventh goal in 11 games since returning from shoulder surgery. Chytil evened it at 2 before the period ended by deflecting Patrik Nemeth’s shot from the point.

Bertuzzi’s power-play goal 29 seconds into the second was answered by Panarin at 12:15. Panarin scored his 18th goal from the right circle to tie it at 3.

Erne scored his fifth goal this season and first in 25 games at 5:56 of the third to put the Red Wings back on top, 4-3. He fired in a rebound of Marc Staal’s shot.

Kreider’s shot from the right side with 3:38 left in regulation tied it again.

JETS 3, SABRES 2: Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and visiting Winnipeg won its third straight.

Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets got shootout goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele to win their fifth in six games as they push for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Zemgus Girgensons scored twice and Kyle Okposo had two assists for the Sabres, who have a point in seven straight games, their longest streak over the past three seasons.

NOTES

WILD: The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension.

Goligoski, 36, is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. He has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon signed for six and five more years.

Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He played for Dallas and Arizona before landing with the Wild, and has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.