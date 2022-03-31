LOS ANGELES — Linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champions announced the deal Thursday for Wagner, who became one of the NFL’s top linebackers during a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner’s deal is worth $50 million.

The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join their NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons.

Wagner was born in Los Angeles, and he graduated from high school in suburban Ontario, California.

Wagner joins receiver Allen Robinson as the most prominent offseason additions to the Rams, who have once again proven their adeptness at fitting stars within the salary cap.

Although Wagner plays a markedly different role, his arrival will assuage some of the Rams’ disappointment at losing midseason acquisition Von Miller, who took a slightly higher offer from the Buffalo Bills rather than running it back in Los Angeles.

Wagner should step in seamlessly on a defense that has put together two outstanding years despite lacking a run-stopping, hard-hitting linebacker in the middle of the scheme. The Rams largely used unsung Troy Reeder and rookie Ernest Jones as inside linebackers last season.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson, taking another step toward stabilizing a problematic position.

The 31-year-old Peterson had a solid first season with the Vikings in 2021, by far their most reliable cornerback in pass coverage. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and one game due to COVID-19. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick played his first 10 years in the NFL with Arizona.

BUCS: Bruce Arians will be inducted into Bucs’ Ring of Honor later this year.

Arians, 69, becomes only the third head coach to be inducted, joining John McKay and Tony Dungy.

Longtime defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin also is on the wall. Jon Gruden was removed from the Ring of Honor last year following a report revealing his use of racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails over a period of several years.

