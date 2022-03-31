Kimberly Hamilton, who helped build workforce development group FocusMaine, plans to step down as the organization’s president this summer.

Hamilton was the inaugural president of the organization, which launched in 2016 with the goal to boost Maine’s economy by focusing on the development of three key industries: agriculture, aquaculture and biopharmaceuticals. Hamilton was named president of the group in 2017.

Hamilton said in a statement that she’s proud of the work the group has done in her five years at its helm.

“By building on the thoughtful research and planning that was in place when I joined, we’ve created real opportunity for people who call and want to call Maine home,” she said in a statement.

Still, Hamilton said the change will allow her more time with her family.

“Just as the organization is reaching an exciting phase in its own evolution, I have reached a similar inflection point in my own life,” she said.

Michael Dubyak, the group’s co-chair, said FocusMaine’s impact in the past few years is a “testament to (Hamilton’s) leadership.”

Hamilton is slated to leave her position on July 1. Her replacement had not been chosen as of Thursday. Hamilton will serve as a senior advisor to the search committee.

Prior to her time at FocusMaine, Hamilton served as chief impact officer at Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, and in a variety of senior roles at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

