SCARBOROUGH — Members of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 1097 earned their Potter Badge this fall with the help of Fiddlehead Center for the Arts and Peeper Pond Studio.

The 12 Scarborough second- and third-graders learned how to work with clay at Fiddlehead. They created leaf print pinch pots, painted ceramic tiles, and sculpted using polymer clay.

The girls also toured Peeper Pond Studio, a working pottery studio in Scarborough. There they learned about different ways of shaping and decorating clay. Several of the girls tried using the potters’ wheel. Everyone had a fun, muddy time.

Troop leaders Kristy Capponi and Becky Dwyer loved watching the girls use clay as a creative outlet for self expression. The troop collaborated on ideas and problem solved while creating their pieces.

“Working with clay is invaluable for self esteem,” Kristy Capponi said.

“Working with clay engaged the girls, improving discipline and pride,” Becky Dwyer said.

“The girls learned that little details make a big difference,” said Ellen McCarthy of Peeper Pond Studio.

Brownie Troop 1097 will have a display of their work at Peeper Pond Studio during the Maine Pottery Tour April 30 and May 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: