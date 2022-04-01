Nick Aiello hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology beat the University of Southern Maine 9-8 in a baseball game on Friday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jake Sonandres hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to force extra innings for MIT (5-9-1). He also hit a three-run home run in the second inning as the Engineers jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

USM (4-11) scored five times in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Jonathan Wil, to take the lead, then Cam Seymour hit a two-run home run for the Huskies in the top of the eighth to tie it at 7-7. Jason Komula gave USM the lead later in the eighth with a solo shot.

TUFTS 10, COLBY 9: Patrick Solomon hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Jumbos (13-1, 1-0 NESCAC) scored eight runs in the final two innings to rally past the Mules (10-2, 0-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Tufts trailed 8-2 in the eight inning before starting its rally. Solomon, Ozzie Fleischman, Ben Leonard and Ryan Noone each drove in a run in the eight. The Mules scored a run in the top of the ninth on Cole Palmeri’s second solo home run, before Solomon ended it.

Brady O’Brien and Charlie Furlong each had two RBI for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HONORS: Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year after averaging 15.1 rebounds per game, the highest per-game output in Division I since 1980.

Tshiebwe was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes.

Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd was named the Associated Press men’s coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.

PURDUE: Trevion Williams announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft.

Williams could have played for the Boilermakers next season with the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility exemption.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Williams was part of an imposing post combination with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, coming off the bench all but four games this season and averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists.

TCU: The school announced a contract extension for Coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years.

BUTLER: The school fired coach LaVall Jordan after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East Conference.

The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.

