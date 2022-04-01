WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave the Biden administration in coming weeks and is expected to take a new on-air position at the left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

While Psaki is in advanced discussions to join the network, the deal has not been signed, and MSNBC declined to comment about the matter on Friday.

But Psaki is expected to join the network later this spring and will also host a streaming show for the NBCUniversal platform Peacock. Her role will be similar to that of Symone Sanders, the former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be hosting a streaming show and also a traditional television show on the weekends. Sanders’ show, called “Symone,” will air at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC starting in May.

A White House official did not comment on Psaki’s plans but said that she continues working on behalf of President Biden and his administration.

Psaki is a cable news veteran, having worked as a paid commentator for CNN before joining the Biden administration.

The website Puck reported in late February that Psaki had met with executives from CNN and MSNBC about potential post-White House jobs. During a Feb. 25 press briefing, Psaki was asked whether she planned to leave the administration for a television job. “I have more than enough on my plate here,” she said. “So, you can’t get rid of me quite yet.” Axios first reported Psaki’s plans to join MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC’s programming on Peacock is central to a broader network – and industrywide – pivot to streaming programming, as more Americans stop paying for traditional cable subscriptions. The network already has streaming shows on Peacock hosted by political commentators Mehdi Hasan and Zerlina Maxwell. On Tuesday, CNN launched CNN Plus, a new subscription streaming service that costs about $6 per month and represents the network’s largest investment in new programming and formats in decades.

It’s not clear who would replace Psaki as White House press secretary, but her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, would likely be considered a top contender. Before joining the Biden administration, Jean-Pierre worked as a paid commentator on MSNBC.

There’s a long tradition of White House press secretaries moving to broadcasting. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace served as communications director in former president George W. Bush’s administration, and Fox News employs former White House spokespeople Dana Perino, Ari Fleischer and Kayleigh McEnany, who served in the Trump administration.