ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers. The Raptors moved into a tie with Chicago for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight.

Barnes scored nine straight points to help the Raptors close the first half on a 20-4 run and take a 13-point lead.

VanVleet took over in the second half, hitting the first three of five 3-pointers that helped the Raptors stretch their lead to 22.

CLIPPERS 153, BUCKS 119: Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points and shot 11 of 18 from 3-point range to help visiting Los Angeles trounce Milwaukee on a night when each team rested its top players.

Amir Coffey also had a career high with 32 points for the Clippers, and matched a career high with seven assists to go along with six rebounds.

The Clippers shot 60.9% from the floor and 23 of 43 from 3-point range.

Both teams played overtime games Thursday night, with the Bucks winning 120-119 at Brooklyn and the Clippers falling 135-130 at Chicago. The only starter from those two games who played Friday was Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

Among the players sitting out were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, and the Clippers’ Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris.

WIZARDS 135, MAVERICKS 103: Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and nine rebounds in his first game against his former team, helping Washington rout visiting Dallas.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points and Rui Hachimura added 21 for Washington, which won for the fourth time in five games despite being eliminated from playoff contention a day earlier.

Luka Doncic had 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas, which fell a half-game behind Golden State for third place in the Western Conference. Jalen Brunson had 21 points for the Mavericks, who have already clinched a playoff berth, but fell short of moving 20 games over .500 for the first time since their 2010-11 title season.

Dallas Coach Jason Kidd was ejected when he was called for two technical fouls with 8:47 remaining and the Mavericks trailing 105-85.

PISTONS 110, THUNDER 101: Killian Hayes scored a career-high 26 points and Frank Jackson also had 26 to lead Detroit Pistons to a victory at Oklahoma City.

In the second night of a back-to-back, Pistons regulars Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey started the game but did not play after the midway point of the first quarter.

Theo Maledon led the Thunder with 28 points. Jaylen Hoard, called up Friday from the G-League, scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his first NBA start.

KINGS 122, ROCKETS 117: Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, and Sacramento won at Houston.

Damian Jones added 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points, and Chimezie Metu scored 18. Barnes made 10 of 16 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

GRIZZLIES 122, SUNS 114: Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and Memphis beat visiting Phoenix in a matchup of the NBA’s top two teams, extending its winning streak to seven.

Brooks converted a three-point play with 32 seconds left for an eight-point lead and the short-handed Grizzlies held on to snap the Suns’ nine-game winning streak. Ziaire Williams scored 19 points for Memphis and De’Anthony Melton added 17, including six straight free throws in the final 20 seconds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points.

SPURS 130, TRAIL BLAZERS 111: Devin Vassell had 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and San Antonio maintained its hold on 10th place in the Western Conference by defeating visiting Portland.

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio’s All-Star point guard, was a late scratch because of a non-COVID-19 upper respiratory illness.

The Spurs had eight players score in double figures, including Zach Collins with 15 points and career-high five assists against his former team.

Portland, which lost its sixth straight, was led by 20 points from Keon Johnson.

