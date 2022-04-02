I received notice from the Portland International Jetport, informing the public that they will be undergoing a major, eight-week construction project that will require a change in flight patterns with extra noise. Although I am not in their usual flight path, I appreciate that they reached out to the community to let us know what’s going on at our local airport that may have a negative impact on some of us.
It’s a far cry from Consolidated Communications – a communication concern – which failed to communicate to their loyal holdouts, those of us who are still holding on for dear life to our landlines, that we would be without service for seven-plus weeks without any forewarning.
Unless I missed something – seriously? Did they not have any idea how that may negatively impact many of us? And when I call and/or email, many of their own agents have no clue what is going on, so they can hardly be of any assistance.
The first time I notified them that my phone was displaying “no line,” they told me that it would be repaired within 24 hours. That was on Feb. 9. And, after the first month, when I asked why they were still billing me for service I did not receive, they informed me that it was “on me” to actively pursue getting a credit for services not rendered.
There should be a law that’s enforced against a public utility provider cutting such service without proper notice to their paying subscribers! Shouldn’t there?
Donna Schwartz
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
Commentary: Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death reveals the vulnerability we all share
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Confronting the housing shortage, the economic challenge of our time
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ukrainians’ courage raises questions about our own
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cut off without notice by Consolidated Communications
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cutler mug shot didn’t belong with reporting on child sex abuse images
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.