I received notice from the Portland International Jetport, informing the public that they will be undergoing a major, eight-week construction project that will require a change in flight patterns with extra noise. Although I am not in their usual flight path, I appreciate that they reached out to the community to let us know what’s going on at our local airport that may have a negative impact on some of us.

It’s a far cry from Consolidated Communications – a communication concern – which failed to communicate to their loyal holdouts, those of us who are still holding on for dear life to our landlines, that we would be without service for seven-plus weeks without any forewarning.

Unless I missed something – seriously? Did they not have any idea how that may negatively impact many of us? And when I call and/or email, many of their own agents have no clue what is going on, so they can hardly be of any assistance.

The first time I notified them that my phone was displaying “no line,” they told me that it would be repaired within 24 hours. That was on Feb. 9. And, after the first month, when I asked why they were still billing me for service I did not receive, they informed me that it was “on me” to actively pursue getting a credit for services not rendered.

There should be a law that’s enforced against a public utility provider cutting such service without proper notice to their paying subscribers! Shouldn’t there?

Donna Schwartz

Portland

