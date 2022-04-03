HOCKEY

Tyler Hinam and Reid Stefanson scored four minutes apart in the first period Sunday afternoon to start the Maine Mariners on their way to a 4-0 ECHL win over the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York.

Stefanos Lekkas made 24 saves for his second straight shutout. Andrew Peski scored midway through the second period, and defenseman Connor Doherty got his first of the season into an empty net in the third.

The Mariners solidified their hold on third place in the North Division by earning five points in three games this weekend against the Thunder.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a 7-under 65 to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic by six shots in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Alker’s total of 18 under was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak.

Padraig Harrington shot 65 to surge into a tie for second with Alex Cejka.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Eighteen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4, becoming the youngest champion in Miami Open history.

Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, picked up $1,231,245 for the victory, nearly doubling his career earnings.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Tottenham powered above north London rival Arsenal into the Premier League’s top four – for at least one day – by thrashing Newcastle, 5-1.

Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Spurs moved into fourth place on goal difference, though Arsenal has two games in hand – the first coming at Crystal Palace on Monday.

SPAIN: Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernandez kept its momentum and moved into second place in the Spanish league for the first time this season, defeating Sevilla 1-0 at home.

Barcelona is 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

ITALY: Lorenzo Insigne scored one goal and set up another to help Napoli win 3-1 at Atalanta and move level with AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

• Inter Milan halted its poor run of form with a 1-0 victory at fierce rival Juventus that moved the defending champion to within three points of leaders AC Milan and Napoli.

FRANCE: Kylian Mbappe notched two goals and three assists as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 5-1 to maintained a 12-point lead over Marseille.

