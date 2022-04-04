The American people, including Mainers, experienced a difficult, tumultuous two years. We have inherent unalienable rights, including the right to work and earn a living. However, people’s rights were trampled upon and usurped by the Mills administration. This is unacceptable.
Many issues were experienced by those losing their jobs, becoming unemployed or underemployed, and experiencing user-unfriendly, broken bureaucratic systems, including the Maine Department of Labor’s failing unemployment system and call center. Additionally, many people experienced locked-down accounts with problems getting weekly claims done with a deficient, user-unfriendly call center. Thousands were unable to get weekly claims done and were stiffed out of anticipated weekly payments.
Much must be improved in overhauling and reforming state government, including the labor and health and human services departments. Both were behind the curve to fix their problems, with poor responsiveness to claimants. Additionally, Maine CareerCenters remain closed, except via advance appointment. Why? The “emergency” ended last year, yet Maine’s people need better jobs.
The Maine Legislature and this administration, with bureaucrats’ “public policy,” all missed the mark, were negligent for lack of timely resolution to “red-tape” problems. Consequently, the Maine Legislature, this administration, including DOL and DHHS, all deserve and get failing grades for poor, lackluster customer service, user-unfriendly systems and poor responsiveness.
Why do our lawmakers and leaders still do little about all of this, including ongoing malfeasance? Why must taxpayers pay for curtailed programs? More “chirping crickets” from Augusta. Let’s move forward, expeditiously resolving issues. Let’s get this done!
David Hall
Cornish
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: To help Maine students, Collins’ leadership on child food insecurity must include Republican outreach
-
Business
Consolidated Communications building big fiber-optic internet network in Maine
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: This year’s Maine Deaf Film Festival coincides with major cinematic moments
-
Business
Freeport plan would add neighborhood appeal to its downtown
-
Editorials
Another View: Of course Clarence Thomas should recuse himself
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.