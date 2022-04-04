The American people, including Mainers, experienced a difficult, tumultuous two years. We have inherent unalienable rights, including the right to work and earn a living. However, people’s rights were trampled upon and usurped by the Mills administration. This is unacceptable.

Many issues were experienced by those losing their jobs, becoming unemployed or underemployed, and experiencing user-unfriendly, broken bureaucratic systems, including the Maine Department of Labor’s failing unemployment system and call center. Additionally, many people experienced locked-down accounts with problems getting weekly claims done with a deficient, user-unfriendly call center. Thousands were unable to get weekly claims done and were stiffed out of anticipated weekly payments.

Much must be improved in overhauling and reforming state government, including the labor and health and human services departments. Both were behind the curve to fix their problems, with poor responsiveness to claimants. Additionally, Maine CareerCenters remain closed, except via advance appointment. Why? The “emergency” ended last year, yet Maine’s people need better jobs.

The Maine Legislature and this administration, with bureaucrats’ “public policy,” all missed the mark, were negligent for lack of timely resolution to “red-tape” problems. Consequently, the Maine Legislature, this administration, including DOL and DHHS, all deserve and get failing grades for poor, lackluster customer service, user-unfriendly systems and poor responsiveness.

Why do our lawmakers and leaders still do little about all of this, including ongoing malfeasance? Why must taxpayers pay for curtailed programs? More “chirping crickets” from Augusta. Let’s move forward, expeditiously resolving issues. Let’s get this done!

David Hall

Cornish

