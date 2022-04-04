HOLYOKE, Mass. — Matthew Bergeron struck out eight in the opener, and the Ronan Chisholm drove in four runs in the second game as St. Joseph’s swept Elms College in baseball with 3-0 and 10-1 wins on Monday.

Bergeron allowed six hits before being relieved by Luke Stephens with two outs in the seventh and runners on first and third.

The Monks (12-9, 5-1 GNAC) scored the three runs in the sixth on RBI doubles by Jonathan Dube and Zach Miles, and a passed ball that allowed Dube to score.

In the second game, Chisholm reached on an error that scored two runs in the fifth, and hit a two-run double during a six-run sixth. Gravel added a bases-loaded triple in the sixth.

Matt Poff and Sean McDonough combined on a four-hitter for the Monks against the Blazers (7-10, 3-4).

COLBY 22, THOMAS 7: Charlie Furlong had three hits with five RBI as the Mules (12-3) handled the Terriers (4-14) in Waterville.

Furlong hit a two-run homer in a six-run first inning, an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth when Colby went ahead 18-6.

Brady O’Brien and Cabot Maher each had three hits with three runs scored, and O’Brien and Cole Palmeri each drove in three runs.

Aaron Young had three hits for Thomas, which finished with 17 hits.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: Forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school.

Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January.

The NBA draft combine is May 16-22, with a June 1 deadline to return to school.

The 6-foot-7 Fort Wayne, Indiana, native said in a statement that he looks forward to the next chapter by entering his name in the draft and chasing his pro dream while maintaining his eligibility.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari said Brooks is utilizing the rules in place the way he should and noted his improvement each season.

“His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future,” the Calipari said. “He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”

SYRACUSE: Forward Cole Swider will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, he announced on social media.

“I’ll be forever thankful for the opportunities Syracuse provided. I believe it is time to challenge myself at the next level,” Swider wrote Sunday on Twitter, adding that he would sign with an agent.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange in 2021-22. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim (19.2), and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8.

Swider also shot a team-high 41.1% (81 of 197) from 3-point range and excelled toward the end of the season, when the Orange won six of seven before faltering. He went 31 of 55 (56.3%) from beyond the arc in a 10-game span despite missing all five attempts in a loss at Virginia Tech.

Syracuse finished 16-17, the first losing season in Coach Jim Boeheim’s 46 years.

NEBRASKA: The school has hired Adam Howard of South Alabama as an assistant men’s basketball coach.

Howard spent the past four years with the Jaguars under Richie Riley. Howard previously was an assistant at Troy, Tennessee, Southern Mississippi and Morehead State.

WESTERN MICHIGAN: Western Michigan has hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program.

Stephens is scheduled to have his first news conference as Broncos coach on Wednesday. The former Spartans’ forward was on Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s staff for 19 seasons, including the last decade as an associate head coach.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: Coach Kyra Elzy had her contract extended through 2027 after she guided the Wildcats to their first Southeastern Conference tournament championship in 40 years.