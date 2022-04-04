Portland singer and songwriter King Kyote was eliminated Monday evening from NBC’s “American Song Contest,” a show featuring performers from each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., who compete for the title of Best Original Song.
Kyote, whose real name is Jon King, was in the television show’s audience with other potential semifinalists Monday night when hosts Snoop Dog and Kelly Clarkson announced the names of the three contestants advancing to the semifinals. Jordan Smith of Kentucky qualified last week for the semifinals leaving three spots open for viewers to fill.
Chloe Frederick from North Dakota, Broderick Jones from Kansas and Jonah Prill from Montana advanced to the semifinals based on fan voting.
Snoop Dog and Clarkson had ranked Kyote’s March 28 performance of his new song “Get Out Alive” as being fourth best, which would have been enough to get him to the semifinals, but the judges’ opinion was overruled by viewers, who were able to vote online for their favorite songs.
The eventual winner will be decided by a combination of votes from the 56-member jury of music industry professionals – including Lauren Wayne from the State Theatre – and online fan voting.
“Show em love by streaming their music,” Snoop Dog reminded viewers.
Kyote’s song, “Get Out Alive,” was released last week as a single on streaming platforms, including Spotify.
