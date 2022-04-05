KENNEBUNK – There was a cheer, music, sign-waving and hugs from well-wishers Thursday, March 31 when Bill Gallant walked out the door of Mail-It Unlimited and into retirement.

Twenty minutes later, he and his wife Anna drove away to complete the paperwork to sell the business they had nurtured for 33 years, from its small beginnings in 600 square feet downtown on Main Street to much larger quarters at Shopper’s Village several years later.

Bill Gallant announced his retirement a couple of weeks ago.

“While it is difficult to let go, we are excited to tell you that our ‘baby’ will remain locally owned,” said Bill. “We are happy to announce that husband and wife Patrick Brady and Carly Traub will take over as the new owners. Some of you may know them already as they live in Kennebunk with their young children. They share our values and commitment to our community.”

Prior to starting Mail-It Unlimited in 1989, Gallant was engaged in the seafood manufacturing industry for 15 years, working his way up to operations manager.

“We were looking for a business to have some fun with,” he said. Gallant had worked for a moving company as a teenager, and so packaging seemed like a natural fit.

Initially the shop offered packaging and shipping, fax, and photocopying, and then expanded, offering a gift line in 1991.

Eventually, the business moved to Shoppers Village, where Gallant was dubbed “the mayor” of the plaza.

“It has been quite a ride weathering three recessions, a long UPS strike in the 90s, and now a pandemic,” said Gallant in a social media posting. “Through it all, we have had the great fortune to have a fantastic group of people working with us then and still today. We could not have done it without them. We have also had the support of our customers.”

He said Tim MacLean, who has been with the company for 27 years, has been named General Manager.

On Thursday, members of the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce and others turned out to wish the Gallants well, as did Town Manager Mike Pardue and Select Board Chair Blake Baldwin, whose business, Video Creations, is also in the plaza.

What is next? Well, Bill said he loves to follow auto racing, and do yard work both summer and winter. And the couple have a list of travel destinations they’re ready to start.

Outside the shop on Thursday, they paused for some photos and hugs and then it was off to complete the business sale.

“Thank you, this is really awesome,” Gallant said. “It’s been a wonderful experience being here, these are such fabulous three towns to do business in.”

Those who stop by in the next week or so may catch a glimpse of Gallant – he has pledged to help during the transition.

“You’ll all really love the news owners,” he told those assembled.

