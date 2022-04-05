The Climate Initiative and Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library announced an Earth Month event scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30. The event is free and will consist of a virtual Meet the Author & Climate Chat with climate scientist and national bestselling author, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe.

Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist whose research focuses on understanding what climate change means for people and the places where people live. She is the chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy and a Horn Distinguished Professor and endowed professor of public policy and public law in the Department of Political Science at Texas Tech University. She has been named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, the United Nations Champion of the Environment, and the World Evangelical Alliance’s Climate Ambassador.

Her book, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World,” was released in September 2021 and is a national bestseller.

Hayhoe will answer questions about “Saving Us” (moderated by Dr. Sam Montano, author of “Disasterology” and assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy) and copies of the book will be available for sale with signed bookplates by the author.

The event is hosted by The Climate Initiative, Kennebunkport’s own national climate change nonprofit organization, whose mission is to empower youth voices for climate action from coast-to-coast. Hayhoe serves on the advisory council for the initiative.

The session will be held both digitally via Zoom and up to 50 spots will be available for in-person viewing at Graves Library, with a small reception following the chat from noon to 1 p.m. co-hosted by the town of Kennebunkport and Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation. The Parks & Recreation team will have an electric vehicle on-site and available for test drives courtesy of Maine Clean Communities.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. To purchase a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-author-a-climate-conversation-with-dr-katharine-hayhoe-tickets-302889569857.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: