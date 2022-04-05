BASKETBALL
Maine Celtics guard Chris Clemons was named NBA G League Player of the Month for games played March 1-April 2.
Clemons averaged 29 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Maine, which won eight games during that span. He had 40 or more points in four of the Celtics 11 games, including a 52-point effort on March 17, when he tied the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game with 11.
Clemons played in 40 games for Maine this season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He ranked fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season.
SOCCER
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.
After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found its way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden’s vision. Just 79 seconds after coming off the bench, Foden slid in a fine throughball and De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle.
• Luis Diaz set up one goal and scored himself in the 87th minute on his emphatic return to Portugal to lead Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
The Colombia international played for Benfica’s big rival, Porto, until he was signed by Liverpool in January so was probably the last player the home fans wanted to see celebrate what could prove to be a crucial third goal for the English club.
• Real Madrid will likely be without coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea because of COVID-19.
Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel to London with the rest of the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires an operation.
Tierney felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday and was absent for Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.
INTERNATIONAL SPORTS
BAN: Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their bans from international sports events because of their country waging war on Ukraine.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said that Russian officials have filed appeals against governing bodies in soccer, figure skating and speed skating, gymnastics, rowing, rugby and biathlon.
