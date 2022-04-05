GORHAM — Madison Day went 3 for 3, scoring three runs to lead the offense and Belle Snyder didn’t allow a hit, striking out seven and walking one as Southern Maine (9-10, 3-1 Little East) blanked Rhode Island College 8-0 (6-6, 2-2) to complete a softball doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.

Snyder was 3 for 3 and stole three bases for the Huskies, and Lauren Leidermann-Smith, Kaitlyn Nelson and Lauren Miller added two hits apiece.

Nelson was 4 for 4 to lead the 11-hit attack for Southern Maine as it won the opener 3-0.

COLBY SWEEP UM-FARMINGTON: Chloe Wilcox launched a two-run home run to fuel a nine-run bottom of the fourth as Colby (11-8) downed UMaine-Farmington (1-11) 11-0 in Game 2 to complete a nonconference sweep at Waterville.

Abby Orso and Katelyn Hays provided three hits apiece for Colby, which collected 14 hits.

Starter Orso allowed only a single, fanning 12 and walking a batter.

Ashley Ketchum went 3 for 4 and scored three runs to lead the Mules in a 6-0 win in the opener.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 14, HUSSON 2: The Huskies (7-12) sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning scoring six runs, highlighted by an Arlo Pike grand slam, and added six more in the fourth as they cruised by the Eagles (7-11) at Gorham.

Tom Veskosky, Cam Seymour, Jason Komulainen and Lucas Francis all had multiple-hit games for Southern Maine.

Tyler Parke had two hits for Husson.

BATES 6, PLYMOUTH STATE 4: Jack Brennan lined a three-run blast in the bottom of the third inning to stake the Bobcats (4-14) to a 4-0 lead as they held off the Panthers (7-14) in a nonconference game at Lewiston.

Tyler Attal had a double and a single for Bates, and Christopher Cimino added a couple of hits and scored twice.

Jared Pantalony picked up the win in relief, throwing 2 1/2 scoreless innings, striking out three batters.

NORTHERN ESSEX CC 19, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 0: The Knights (1-1) scored eight runs in the top of the second and easily handled the Seawolves (14-6) in five innings at South Portland.

Jared Coppola was 4 for 5 for Northern Essex CC, which pounded out 19 hits.

Sam Keblinsky and Emerson Tucholski had hits for SMCC.

UM-FARMINGTON 5, BOWDOIN 1: Ryan Sargent lined a two-run double and Derek Gendreau followed with an RBI double to pace a five-run top of the third as the Beavers (2-12) defeated the Polar Bears (7-11) at Brunswick.

Starter Troy Johnson picked up the victory, going four shutout innings, allowing just a single, fanning five and walking one.

Robbie Sarmanian had a run-scoring double for Bowdoin.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WENTWORTH 12, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 9: Erik Vogt scored 49 seconds into the third quarter to break a 6-6 tie and gave the Leopards (6-3, 2-0 Commonwealth Coast) the lead 4:12 later as they downed the Nor’easters (4-8, 0-3) at Biddeford.

Drew Bouley powered Wentworth with four goals and a pair of assists, and Sam Prunier had a hat trick.

Kyle Kennedy had three goals for UNE, with Andrew Lawrence and Sam McGregor scoring two goals apiece.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AUBURN: Freshman Jabari Smith, who led the Tigers to their first No. 1 ranking, is entering the NBA draft.

Smith, who is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, lived up to his billing as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He announced his decision in a video posted on social media.

Smith led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder was also Auburn’s top 3-point shooter after making 79 of 188 attempts (43%).

A consensus All-American, Smith was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year. The Fayetteville, Georgia, native was rated as the nation’s No. 5 recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

LOUISVILLE: Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith is heading to Louisville.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the former Blue Devils All-American has informed the team that he will leave to become the associate head coach under new Cardinals coach Kenny Payne.

MARYLAND: Assistant Grant Billmeier is staying with Coach Kevin Willard and joining his new staff at Maryland.

Billmeier was part of Willard’s staff at Seton Hall for 11 seasons. Willard became Maryland’s men’s basketball coach last month, and the school announced Billmeier would be an assistant for the Terrapins.

CLEMSON: Point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Tigers’ point guard to do so since the season ended.

Dawes is a 6-foot-2 junior from Newark, New Jersey. He started 66 games in three seasons, including 25 this past season when he was second on the team in scoring (11.3 points a game) and led the Tigers with 84 3-pointers.

Dawes was among the team’s best outside shooters, hitting nearly 40% from behind the arc and nearly 90% from the foul line.

Dawes joins Nick Honor in entering the portal. Honor was a former Fordham transfer and had spent the past three seasons with the Tigers.

The Tigers finished 17-16 in the 2021-22 season.

CLEVELAND STATE: Cleveland State is hiring longtime Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson as its next coach – its fourth in five years.

Robinson, who spent seven seasons over two stints with the Cyclones, will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday on Cleveland State’s campus.

Robinson replaces Dennis Gates, who turned Cleveland State around in three seasons before leaving last month to take over Missouri’s floundering program.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MARYLAND: Guard Ashley Owusu said she’s entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot guard just finished her junior season with the Terrapins. Owusu averaged 14.3 points per game for a Maryland team that reached the Sweet 16. Owusu was Maryland’s top scorer as a sophomore.

HARVARD: The school announced the hiring of Carrie Moore as head coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA tournament.

Moore arrives in Cambridge after spending this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines end the regular season ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and reach the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament.

Prior to that she spent two seasons at North Carolina in the same role. She also was an assistant at Princeton (2016-2019) and Creighton (2010-2015).

