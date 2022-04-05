Drive-thru haddock supper – Friday, April 8, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. Baked haddock, green beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert, $10. Sponsored by the Daughters of Isabella. Pick up in the lower parking lot.

Drive-up roasted turkey dinner – Saturday, April 9, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 9 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake, $10. Exact change only, no pre-orders.

Free community meal – Wednesday, April 13, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

