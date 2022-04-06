BIDDEFORD – Gerard O. Regis Sr., 57, of Harrison Avenue, passed away Monday April 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 25, 1964 in Biddeford, the son of Lucien Regis and Cecile Nollette WebsterGerard attended local schools and later served in the U.S. Army. After his service to his country, he returned home and worked in the construction field. He later was employed with Waste Management, Pine Tree Waste and most recently for Casella Waste. Gerard enjoyed working on computers, doing carpentry, and working on cars. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and also played flag football for Mulligans. Gerard is survived by his mother, Cecile Nollette Webber of Biddeford; two sons, Gerard Regis Jr. of Hodgdon, and Lucien Regis of Bath, three daughters, Heather Regis of Island Falls, Tiffany Plante of Biddeford and Alison Regis of Biddeford; his former wife, Rebecca Regis of Biddeford; two brothers, Norman Regis of Stewart. Alaska, and Ralph Ledoux of Lyman, and two sisters, Bernadette Gagne of Biddeford and Sherry McDonough of Biddeford; and a grandchild, Arianna Regis. A memorial service will be held Friday April 8 at 11 a.m. at Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco. Burial at a later date.

Guest Book