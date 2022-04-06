HENNIKER, N.H. — Kate Colvin and Rachel Shanks each scored five goals as the University of Southern Maine won its fourth straight, beating New England College 17-2 in women’s lacrosse on Wednesday.

Emily Baker and Evelyn Hinkley scored two goals apiece for USM (7-3). Kiaya Gatchell had a goal and four assists. Cece Racine made eight saves and Lydia Laslavic made two.

Nathalie Antigua and Lauren Rich scored for New England College (5-6). McKenzie Gallasso turned away 10 shots in goal.

BOWDOIN 18, BATES 10: Fiona Bundy’s five goals and one assist helped the Polar Bears (8-3, 3-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-7, 0-6) in Brunswick.

Colleen McAloon added three goals for Bowdoin. Annabelle Gersch, Peyton Mulhern and Sophia Sudano all had two goals, with Gersch adding two assists.

Sophia Brett and Izzy Cisneros each made six saves.

Dana Swartz led Bates with four goals. Chloe Robinson scored twice. Cammie Lavoie stopped nine shots.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 22, REGIS 2: Timothy Goodfellow had five goals and three assists as the Monks (4-8, 2-3 GNAC) beat the Pride (2-9, 0-6) in Standish.

Zavier Balzano, Calvin Heline, Jack Leach and Nathan Varle all scored three goals for St. Joseph’s. Ryan Boutiette and Brannon Gilbert combined for eight saves.

Regis’ Blake Hiltz and Ryan Richardson each had a goal. Nick Penta made 21 saves.

COLBY 24, THOMAS 0: Evan DeVita and Henry Popko each had three goals and an assist as the Mules (4-4) rolled over the Terriers (1-5) in Waterville.

Jack Bowen, Carsen Byrd, Patrick Dunlea, Brooks Rayment and Max Solmssen each scored two goals. Will Rickards had five saves.

Patrick Buxton made 13 saves for Thomas and Daniel Guarino had three.

BOWDOIN 16, BATES 11: Patrick Fitzgerald scored four goals to lead the Polar Bears (10-0, 6-0 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (0-9, 0-6) in Lewiston.

Will Byrne added three goals for Bowdoin. Avery Kirby scored twice. Robert Hobbs turned away 14 shots.

Jack Daoust, Malcolm Klingbeil and Will Schinabeck each had two goals for Bates. Spencer Wood made 18 saves.

SOFTBALL

BATES SWEEPS THOMAS: The Bobcats (5-8) shut out the Terriers (5-11) in opener 5-0 before taking a 3-1 win in the second game at Lewiston.

Sarah Cooke had a two-run single and Lindsay Kim and Eliza McNulty each had an RBI single for Bates. Maggie Hillwig struck out five, allowing two hits in a complete-game win.

Cameron Jones-McNally’s two-run single led Bates in the second game. Kelsey Currier’s RBI single scored Thomas’ run of the day. Danielle Polirer earned the complete-game win, striking out eight.

HUSSON SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Kenzie Dore had three RBI in the opener and a two-run homer in the second game as the Eagles (10-6) swept the Monks (8-10) 8-0 and 3-2 at Bangor.

Olivia McCarty drove in one run and McKenna Smith earned the win, pitching all six innings and striking out 13.

Lydia Goodnough had a two-run double for the Monks in the sixth of the second game.

Smith struck out all four batters she faced for the save.

BASEBALL

BATES 10, THOMAS 9: Ben Genser drove in three runs and Brandon Biggane drove in two runs on a ninth-inning home run as the Bobcats (5-14) edged the Terriers (4-15) in Waterville.

Both teams scored five runs in the final two innings. Christopher Cimino had an RBI single in the eighth for Bates.

Jason Bartlett and Kyle Gleason each had three RBI for Thomas. Brad Smith had a sac fly in the ninth.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: Starter Victaria Saxton said she’s returning for a final season with the national champion Gamecocks.

Saxton announced her intention on social media, saying she didn’t want to miss an opportunity to take her game “to another level.”

Saxton started all 37 games on the way to an NCAA tournament title. The 6-foot-2 forward from Rome, Georgia, who was honored on the team’s Senior Day on Feb. 20, averaged 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Her rebounding average was second on the team to consensus national player of the year Aliyah Boston.

With Saxton’s decision, South Carolina will have four of its five starters back next year as it tries for a second straight national title and third since 2017.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: Guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, ending his lone season as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer.

The 6-foot-3 freshman is the second Wildcats player to enter the draft pool in what has become a spring ritual for the program. Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced on Monday that he will go through the evaluation process but left open the possibility of returning to school.

GEORGIA STATE: Jonas Hayes, who as interim coach led Xavier to its first NIT championship in 64 years, was hired as Georgia State’s coach.

Hayes, an Atlanta native and University of Georgia alumnus, replaces Rob Lanier, who left Georgia State to head SMU’s program.

Hayes, 40, was an assistant coach at Xavier before being promoted to interim coach after Travis Steele was fired following a win over Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT.

Hayes then led Xavier to its first NIT title since 1958 with wins over Florida, Vanderbilt and St. Bonaventure before a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M in Thursday night’s championship game.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: Wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster.

Coach Nick Saban said Hall violated “some team rules. Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t really matter.”

“Everyone has a responsiblity and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do,” Saban said. “They’re all there to help them be successful.”

Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman.

Alabama is replacing its top three receivers – Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has joined the Tide.

Saban didn’t indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance from a previous suspension.

“I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban said.